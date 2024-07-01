Former late night host Amber Ruffin comes out as queer on last day of Pride Month

Support truly

Comedian and former late-night host Amber Ruffin used the final day of Pride Month to come out as queer.

“In what will come as a shock to exactly zero people, I’m using the last day of PRIDE to come out!” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday (June 30), alongside a carousel of pictures, including one of her wearing a tank top with the word “queer” written in rainbow lettering.

“Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am!” she added, quipping: “And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!”

Ruffin, 45, was met with an outpouring of love by fans and fellow celebrities in the post’s comment section.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who came out as bisexual in 2022, said: “Welcome baby love!! bathrooms are to the left, refreshments to the right, grab a chair. The DJ takes requests.”

“You are loved and seen and appreciated!!!” Master of None actor Lena Waithe added.

“Welcome home Amber!! Our team just keeps getting hotter and smarter!! Happy Pride, dear one,” One Tree Hill star Sofia Bush, who came out as queer in April, commented.

Author and Everything’s Trash alum Phoebe Robinson wrote: “Happy pride, my love!!!”

“Yay!! Happy Pride, love!! I hope you feel so loved and supported!”Queer Eye’s Tan France said.

Ruffin is a longtime writer for NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. She previously hosted her own three-season late-night talk show, The Amber Ruffin Show, which ran from 2021 to 2022 on Peacock.

Her latest work includes writing the revised book for the current Broadway revival of The Wiz, starring Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox and newcomer Nichelle Lewis.

She was previously married to Dutch painter Jan Schiltmeijer for 13 years, before their divorce in 2023.

Last week, Meryl Streep’s daughter, The Gilded Age’s Louisa Jacobson, also came out as queer in a “joyful” Pride post.

“Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” she wrote on Instagram with a flaming red heart emoji and a Pride flag emoji. In the post, Jacobson shared a selfie of her and her girlfriend Anna Blundell.