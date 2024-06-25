Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Gilded Age star Louisa Jacobson has gone Instagram official with her girlfriend in honor of Pride Month.

On June 22, the 33-year-old daughter of Meryl Streep and Don Gummer publicly announced her relationship with Anna Blundell in a post shared to Instagram. Jacobson – who stars as Marian Brook in the HBO historical drama – shared a selfie with Blundell, along with a screenshot of a New York Times article with the headline: “We’re Entering a Joyful New Era of Lesbian Fashion.”

“Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” she captioned the post, with a flaming red heart emoji and an emoji of the Pride flag. In addition to the couple’s selfie, Jacobson also shared some mirror selfies of her recent outfits.

While it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, Blundell shared a similar selfie of the pair with red lighting back in December 2023. “Annual update,” she captioned the post, while Jacobson commented: “OMFG ILYSM”.

Jacobson also shared a series of photos to Instagram on June 5, including a mirror selfie of her and Blundell in an elevator and another snap of them holding hands. Meanwhile, Blundell posted a photo of herself on May 31, as she smiled with the caption: “Life is so fun and cool & I’m the luckiest!!!”

“Oh wow, must be nice to be so gorgeous,” Jacobson replied.

Fans and followers rushed to the comments section to congratulate Jacobson on her relationship.

“I love you BBs. Hottest girls around,” wrote playwright Jeremy O Harris, while actor Ariana DeBose commented: “LIVE queen!”

Another fan pointed out that Jacobson happened to share her Instagram post on her famous mother’s birthday. The Oscar winner turned 75 on June 22. “COMING OUT [ON] YOUR MOM’S BIRTHDAY IS SO ICONIC,” they wrote.

Jacobson is the youngest child of Streep and Gummer, who recently announced they had been separated for more than six years. The former couple share three other children: Henry Wolfe, 44, Mamie, 40, and Grace, 38. In August 2021, her daughter Grace married award-winning music producer Mark Ronson. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, last year.

Much like her mother, the Gilded Age star graduated from Vassar College in 2013. She went on to receive a master’s degree in acting from the Yale School of Drama and attended the British American Drama Academy in Oxford.

open image in gallery Meryl Streep shares four children – Henry, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa – with ex Don Gummer ( Getty Images )

Jacobson currently stars as Marian Brook in the Julian Fellowes-led series, which also stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and Morgan Spector.

In October 2023, the Devil Wears Prada actor and her sculptor husband revealed they were separated after 45 years of marriage. A spokesperson told Page Six that Streep and Gummer “have chosen lives apart.”

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” the statement read.