Why is Meryl Streep at the 2024 Grammys? Actor’s surprising connection to Mark Ronson

Meryl Streep has made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys.

The Oscar winner, 74, was spotted at the awards show on Sunday 4 February in Los Angeles, California. During host Trevor Noah’s opening monologue, cameras panned over to Streep’s empty chair, which was at a table with music producer Mark Ronson and her daughter, Grace Gummer. After a few moments, Streep then returned to the chair in question and took a seat to cheers.

For those who were unaware of Streep’s surprising connection to the “Dance The Night” producer, Noah informed viewers that the Mammia Mia actor is actually his mother-in-law. “Look at this, Mark Ronson, one of the greatest producers of all time,” the comedian said. “Get this, his mother-in-law is going to be sitting right here. You know who she is? Meryl Streep, that’s right. Meryl Streep, one of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time. She’s going to be in this chair. I can’t believe that Meryl Streep is here.”

As Noah continued his monologue, the Devil Wears Prada star suddenly appeared in the audience and ran over to her chair. “You thought I was lying!” Noah yelled into the microphone, while both Ronson and the crowd erupted in applause.

The 48-year-old songwriter has been married to Streep’s second eldest daughter for more than two years. In fact, the couple welcomed their first child together last year.

Ronson and Gummer, 37, tied the knot in August 2021 during an intimate backyard ceremony. The following month, the musician revealed the two were married when he shared a black and white social media post celebrating his 45th birthday.

“To my truest love,” he captioned the image, which showed the smiling couple on their wedding day. “Out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.”

“I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours,” he wrote. “(And yes, we got married)”.

The pair announced they were expecting a baby in October 2022, when they stepped out in New York for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party, where the Mr Robot star sported a baby bump. Speaking to People in March 2023, Ronson’s fashion designer sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed the couple recently welcomed a daughter.

“[Gummer] just had the baby. She’s two and a half months now,” Dexter-Jones told the outlet at the time. “She’s stunning.”

Meryl Streep, Grace Gummer, and Mark Ronson attend Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at New York Public Library in September 2022 in New York City (Getty Images for Albie Awards)

Meanwhile, Ronson told People on the 66th annual Grammys red carpet that his daughter has inspired “a lot” of his music. “I’ve always just been like someone who’s stayed in the studio all the time,” he said on Sunday. “And now it’s like, there’s no song or idea more important than bath time and getting home. That I love.”

He added: “We have a one-year-old daughter, me and my wife, so maybe we’ll party a little tonight.”

While Streep may be supporting her son-in-law at Sunday night’s Grammys, where he’s nominated for producing multiple songs off the hit Barbie movie soundtrack, the actor is also nominated this year. Streep scored a nod for her narration of the audiobook version of Big Tree, by Brian Selznick - marking her sixth Grammy nomination. If she wins the category, Streep will be one Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT winner.

Find the full list of 2024 Grammys winners here.