Mark Ronson expecting first baby with wife Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have revealed they’re expecting their first child together.

The Grammy-winning producer and the actress confirmed the baby news when they stepped out in New York on Tuesday for W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party. Gummer, the daughter of Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, was seen wearing a burnt orange sweater dress and matching coat as she showed off her growing baby bump. Ronson posed alongside his wife, dressed in a tan suit and a pink turtleneck.

The pair – who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in August – are “thrilled” by the baby news, a source told Page Six. They also said Ronson has “always wanted to be a dad”.

Ronson, 46, and Gummer, 36, tied the knot in August 2021 during an intimate backyard ceremony. The following month, the musician revealed the two were married when he shared a black-and-white social media post celebrating his 45th birthday.

“To my truest love,” he captioned the image, which showed the smiling couple on their wedding day. “Out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.”

“I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours,” he wrote. “(and yes, we got married)”.

This past August, the “Uptown Funk” hitmaker paid tribute to his wife on social media in honour of their first wedding anniversary, and called Gummer his “best friend” in the Instagram caption.

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson with his siblings Samantha Ronson and Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Getty Images for W Magazine)

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love. So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around,” he wrote. “Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond”.

The baby news also marks a second child for Hollywood icon Meryl Streep, who became a grandmother when her eldest daughter Mamie had a baby boy in December 2019 with her fiancé Mehar Sethi.

Mark Ronson was previously married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. Meanwhile, Gummer was married to musician Tay Strathairn in 2019 but the two separated just one month later. Gummer filed for divorce in March 2021.