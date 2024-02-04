Who’s sitting where at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s table buddy for the 2024 Grammy Awards has been announced.

The 34-year-old “Style” vocalist will attend the 66th annual ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 4 February. While fans were hoping for Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, to make their red-carpet debut there, the NFL tight end can’t accompany her. Kelce will be occupied at practice before Super Bowl LVIII the following Sunday.

Though we can’t expect a Travis and Taylor table moment, the spot next to the “Anti-Hero” artist has been filled by a broken-hearted ballad-singing icon like her. On 1 February, CBS posted a seating teaser on TikTok, revealing where Swift would be sat during the show.

“In our #GRAMMYS seating chart era,” the network’s caption read.

The camera panned to the many tables positioned around the golden stage. In a second, a two-person table appeared with pictures of artists on each chair – Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray. Viewers immediately picked up on the brief cue, commenting their excitement over the pairing.

“Taylor & Lana together,” one obsessed woman wrote, while another said: “TAYLANA IS ALIVE AND BREATHING!”

“CBS knew who we wanted to see sitting with Taylor,” a thankful individual added.

Del Ray is not only a contributor on Swift’s Midnights record, but the two recorded the song “Snow on the Beach” together. As of now, the Grammys performance lineup doesn’t include the two famed women. However, fans thought CBS might be hinting at a possible duet from them.

“Taylor and Lana are going to perform snow on the beach together,” one person guessed.

People reported that Swift will not be gracing the stage because she will be travelling to Japan for the third leg of her Eras Tour soon after.

Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Joel, Travis Scott, U2 and SZA are among the artists confirmed to perform on Sunday.

Swift is up for six Grammy Awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights).