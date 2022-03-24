Amelia Dimoldenberg calls Tories ‘callous, power hungry millionaires’ after Rishi Sunak’s budget announcement
‘Chicken Shop Date’ presenter has also criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer in the past
Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg has called out the UK government over Rishi Sunak’s spring budget statement.
In a tweet reacting to measures imposed by Sunak to try and counter the cost of living crisis, Dimoldenberg criticised the chancellor of the exchequer for not doing enough to help poorer households.
It is estimated that 1.3 million people will fall into poverty as a result in the rise in the cost of living.
“The Tories are not your friend, “ Dimoldenberg said. “They are callous, power hungry millionaires looking out for only themselves.
“They should be ashamed of yesterday’s budget.”
The popular YouTuber, who has interviewed the likes of AJ Tracey, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Aitch and Maya Jama, has been vocal about UK politics in the past.
In 2019 after the General Election in which Boris Johnson won a majority, she remarked: “Labour lost Bury North to a Tory candidate who lived next door to my aunt and uncle. In the six years he lived there he never said hello to his neighbours. That’s the type of people the country has elected into parliament, to run our country.”
Dimoldenberg has also criticised Labour leader Keir Starmer for his views on policing.
“It’s frightening as the leader of the Labour Party you fail to grasp the concept of ‘Defund the police’ – the reallocation of money from policing to social services, youth services, housing, education and other community resources,” she tweeted in June 2020. “No wonder you’re wearing a blue tie.”
Chicken Shop Date is one of the most popular shows on YouTube and features Dimoldenberg interviewing musicians – and occasionally actors and TV personalities – in chicken shops around London, in her signature deadpan style.
She has over one million subscribers on YouTube.
