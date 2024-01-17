Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has just added a true-crime documentary that looks primed to become the platform’s next word-of-mouth hit.

The streaming service added the title on Wednesday (17 January) – and it’s the latest release from the makers of former streaming service hit The Tinder Swindler, which was released in February 2022.

Titled American Nightmare, the three-part series places the spotlight on a case dubbed “the real-life Gone Girl” – the strange but true story of a woman’s abduction and police’s ensuing refusal to believe it was legitimate.

In 2015, an intruder broke into the Vallejo, California home of Denise Huskin and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn, and drugged them both before abducting Huskins and holding her for ransom.

When Quinn turned to the police for help, he was shocked to discover he was not believed – and was soon suspected of being responsible for her disappearance.

At the time, the case was quickly compared to Gone Girl, the best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn that was adapted into a film in 2014, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

In the fictional story, author Amy Dunne (played by Pike) suddenly vanishes, causing the police to suspect that her husband Nick (Affleck) was behind it.

The trailer for American Nightmare includes a voiceover from Quinn, telling his account of the night that Huskins disappeared.

Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn on ‘American Nightmare’ (Netflix)

He says: “I wake up, bright light blinding us. Taser goes off. And I see they’re wearing wet suits.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Though the police made early assumptions that Quinn had murdered Huskins and had concocted a story to cover his tracks, the story took a turn just two days later when Huskins reappeared near her parents’ house in Huntington Beach.

Huskins’ safe discovery was a relief, but ended up raising further questions about the validity of the initial kidnapping claim.

“I’d never heard of a case where a kidnapper drops the victim at the front door of their house,” a voiceover can be heard saying in the trailer, with another stating: “We thought she was this innocent victim – she looks more like a suspect.”

Vallejo police announced they believed the kidnapping was staged and asked Huskins and Quinn to recant their statements and apologise to the public.

Denise Huskins on ‘American Nightmare' (Netflix)

In American Nightmare, viewers get a behind-the-scenes view of the ordeal, finding out what really went on and how the couple had to fight for their traumatic experience to be taken seriously.

Speaking about their recovery from the incident in 2021, Huskins told ABC News: “You can go through any kind of trauma to where it leaves you devastated and in a place where you just think, ‘This is impossible to move forward from. What do I do next?’”

American Nightmare is available to stream on Netflix now.