Amy Dowden to make dancefloor return following cancer treatment in new BBC show

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden will be making a return to the dancefloor following her cancer treatment.

The professional dancer, 33, has been a staple of Strictly since she joined in 2017 and is much-loved among fans of the show. However, Dowden did not compete in the 2023 series due to undergoing treatment for breast cancer, which included chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

While Dowden hopes to return to Strictly later this year, she will be making her official return to the dancefloor in the BBC’s second series of the reality show Dare To Dance next month, in which she helps the public learn dance routines.

The dancer, who finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, will be teaching dance to a couple who brought forward their wedding due to a cancer diagnosis.

Elsewhere, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney, who co-owns Wrexham FC with Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, will make a cameo appearance in the episode alongside an engaged couple obsessed with the team.

Across the four-part series, Dowden will also meet a young woman who gave up dancing when she started to lose her sight and lost her confidence; a firefighter who has a secret love of dance; and two friends preparing to dance at a Windrush Day celebration.

Dowden said: “I am so delighted Dare To Dance is back. When I dance, I feel like I can overcome anything.

“It’s something I want more people to experience, I really believe it can change your life.

Amy Dowden photographed at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 (Getty Images)

“I was never going to let my diagnosis get in the way of what I love most and I am thrilled that my wonderful dance family could step in to ensure my wonderful students blew their family and friends away with their performance.”

Helping her will be Strictly professionals Dianne Buswell and Graziano Di Prima along with Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse, a former Strictly champion.

Nick Andrews, senior head of commissioning, BBC Cymru Wales, said: “It’s terrific to have Dare To Dance back on our screens but grab a hanky, it’s emotional stuff.

“Amy has drawn together an incredible and brave bunch of people as well as some of her showbiz mates.

“This is foot-tappingly watchable telly with oodles of drama. It’s both terrifying and joyful and only the remarkable Amy Dowden could have pulled it off.”

Since announcing her cancer, Dowden has provided updates when she underwent a mastectomy and fertility treatment.

Amy Dowden made a few cameos on ‘Strictly’ 2023 despite being unable to compete (Instagram via @amy_dowden)

Dowden has previously spoken of how she felt “robbed” of 2023 after she found a lump in her breast in April shortly before her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband and fellow dancer Ben Jones.

Dowden told Instagram followers on New Year’s Eve: “I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I’m going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.”

Dare To Dance will air on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer next month.

With additional reporting from Press Association.