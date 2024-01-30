Amy Dowden’s husband Ben Jones opens up on wife’s cancer diagnosis in first interview

Amy Dowden’s husband Ben Jones has opened up on his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

The 34-year-old discovered a lump in her breast just before jetting off on her first honeymoon with Ben.

They are now enjoying a second honeymoon following Amy’s treatment, thanks to the team at ITV’s Lorraine show.

In an interview on Tuesday (30 January), Ben described the last seven months as “very tough”.

“I tried to just remain as positive as possible,” he said.

“It is just a case of keep looking to the future and the positive things we can now do.”