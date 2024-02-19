Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly’s Amy Dowden unexpectedly rushed to hospital amid ongoing cancer treatment

‘Strictly’ pro was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023

Tom Murray
Monday 19 February 2024 17:57
Comments
Close
Amy Dowden responds to trolls who have messaged her while in hospital

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has shared that she unexpectedly ended up in the respiratory unit last week amid her ongoing treatment for breast cancer.

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, announced that she could no longer compete in the BBC show after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023. She has since undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment.

On Monday, Dowden took to Instagram to update fans on her condition after an unexpected trip to the hospital’s respiratory unit.

She captioned the photos of herself in hospital: “So last week didn’t exactly go to plan. Feeling much better now and still taking it easy.

“But can’t thank the NHS and the care I received on the respiratory unit enough. Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed while I mainly slept.

“Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet. Off to oncology unit today for my monthly injection, (missed it last week due to being poorly).”

Amy Dowden shares update on Instagram

(Amy Dowden/Instagram)

The social media post comes less than two weeks after Dowden surprised her Strictly co-stars during the Nottingham leg of their live tour.

After the 2023 season of the dancing show concluded – with Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Copolla taking home the glitterball trophy – cast members including Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Rippon, Annabel Croft and Bobby Brazier announced they were appearing in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

In multiple posts on Instagram, the cast shared photos of Dowden surprising them in their dressing room.

Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Prime logo

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Dowden, who finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, has said that she hopes she can return to Strictly later this year and win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Before the new year, Dowden said she felt “robbed” of 2023 following her cancer diagnosis and said she was looking forward to being “fit and healthy” in 2024.

Despite not being able to compete in the show, the Strictly producers had continually included Dowden where they could in the show.

She delighted fans when she made a surprise appearance reading out the terms and conditions. During last year’s final in December, Dowden stunned fans when she performed in the opening number of the night, where viewers later saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her professional partner Vito Coppola crowned the Strictly champions for 2023.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in