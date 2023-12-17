✕ Close Strictly Come Dancing reveals winners of 2023 show

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is officially over, with Ellie Leach announced as the winner of the Glitterball Trophy.

Coronation Street star Leach battled it out in a sparkling finale against EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and Bad Education’s Layton Williams to impress the viewers at home.

When Leach, 22, was announced as the winner of Strictly, her family jumped around so enthusiastically in the audience that they almost toppled over.

“I actually genuinely cannot believe this,” Leach breathlessly told hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

She has become the 21st Strictly champion, and the eighth actor to win the trophy. It’s also a big moment for her pro partner Vito Coppola, who only joined the BBC One competition last year.

