Strictly Come Dancing final – LIVE: Ellie and Vito announced as winners of the 2023 show
It was a night of laughter, tears, and lots of flammable outfits
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is officially over, with Ellie Leach announced as the winner of the Glitterball Trophy.
Coronation Street star Leach battled it out in a sparkling finale against EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and Bad Education’s Layton Williams to impress the viewers at home.
When Leach, 22, was announced as the winner of Strictly, her family jumped around so enthusiastically in the audience that they almost toppled over.
“I actually genuinely cannot believe this,” Leach breathlessly told hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.
She has become the 21st Strictly champion, and the eighth actor to win the trophy. It’s also a big moment for her pro partner Vito Coppola, who only joined the BBC One competition last year.
Catch up with everything that happened on the night, below...
ICYMI: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola win Strictly 2023
The bookies’ favourite pairing Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola held the Strictly glitterball high last night, becoming the latest couple to win Strictly Come Dancing.
Former Corrie star Leach and her professional partner wowed the judges and the voting public with three routines during Saturday night’s live final, beating fellow finalists Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.
Here’s how it happened, in full:
Ellie Leach wins Strictly Come Dancing 2023
‘Corrie’ star beat Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams to the Glitterball Trophy
The moment of triumph for Ellie
“Lift it high!” yelled Tess and Claudia. And so she did.
That’s a wrap on the blog for tonight. Thanks so much for spending the evening with me. There were tears, there were sparkles, there were many glasses of fizz.
Have a fab rest of the night!
Ellie’s won it!
“I actually genuinely cannot believe this,” she gasped. The last female celebrity in the competition won it... go girl!
Only a few minutes left to vote...!
Cher is here, being extremely Cher, to entertain you as you cast your votes...
Layton’s final dance
He and Nikita wore unforgivable purple suits (it brought to mind the Beckhams’ 1999 wedding get-ups) but we’ll let them off because they did a brilliant Tango to “Tattoo” by Loreen.
The scores were... 10, 10, 10 10. That’s a second perfect 40!
In case you missed Layton’s flip...
Here it is again!
Craig stands in Bobby’s way of a perfect 40
Craig is feeling a little bit grinchy this Christmas. 9, 10, 10 and 10 for Bobby and Dianne. This means Layton and Ellie both got full 40s in the final but Bobby missed out. Ah well, the scores are only for guidance anyway!
Bobby dancing the Couple’s Choice to “This Woman’s Work"
He and Dianne were very emotional during this one... as were the judges and Bobby’s family. Not a dry eye in the house.
The pair originally performed the routine in week 10, and dedicated it to Bobby’s late mother Jade Goody.
Ellie got 40!
Go girl! Bobby needs a 40 then it’ll be a full house
Ellie doing her last dance of the series
Ellie’s American Smooth to “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head” by Robbie Williams...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies