Jeff Brazier has sent a message of support to his son Bobby, who is competing in the Strictly Come Dancing final tonight alongside his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

TV presenter Brazier, 44, shared the heartfelt message for Bobby, 20 and Buswell, 34, on his Instagram account on Friday (15 December).

He wrote: “One last push @bobbybrazier! I know you want this experience to carry on forever but nothing you love ever ends, it just becomes the platform from which you take the next step to add to the wonderful memories you’ve already made for yourself.”

He continued: “For what it’s worth, most of us could only dream of doing some of the things you’ve already packed in to the four years since you left school! Proud is not the word!

“I hope you soak up every last drop of your experience of the final tomorrow night especially knowing how far you’ve come to earn the right to be there.”

Jeff shares sons Bobby and Freddie, 19, with the late reality star Jade Goody, who died in 2009 from cervical cancer.

Before his run on Strictly, Bobby was known for playing Freddie Slater on EastEnders.

Bobby and Buswell are competing in tonight’s finale of the BBC One dance competition against Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her pro partner Vito Coppola, and Bad Education actor Layton Williams and his pro partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Tonight’s finalists (BBC/Guy Levy)

Jeff has been a frequent fixture in the audience at Strictly, showing up to support his son on numerous weeks.

On the 25 November episode of Strictly, Bobby performed a tribute to his late mother. The performance left the judges – and viewers – in tears, and took him through to the quarter-final.

“To share your grief even to just one person can be a daunting prospect but to express it so movingly in front of millions takes incredible courage, so thank you for your inspiration @bobbybrazier!” Jeff wrote on Instagram at the time.

Tonight, his son and Buswell will be doing their Showdance to “La La Land Medley”, their Judges’ Pick is a Samba to “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton, and their Favourite Dance is the Couple’s Choice to “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell.

The Strictly final airs at 7pm tonight on BBC One.