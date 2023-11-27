Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeff Brazier has shared an emotional statement following son Bobby Brazier’s tribute to his late mother Jade Goody, on Strictly Come Dancing.

TV star Jeff had two sons with Goody – EastEnders actor Bobby in 2003, and Freddy the following year – and raised them himself after Goody died of cervical cancer, aged 27, in 2009.

On Saturday (25 November), Bobby, who is a contestant on this year’s Strictly, performed a trbute to Goody alongside his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell. The performance left the judges – and viewers – in tears, and he made it through to the quarter-final on Sunday’s results show.

After the results show, Jeff, who was visibly emotional in the crowd during Saturday’s episode, reflected on the performance, and shared a statement dedicated to Bobby on Instagram.

“To share your grief even to just one person can be a daunting prospect but to express it so movingly in front of millions takes incredible courage so thank you for your inspiration @bobbybrazier!” he wrote.

“Encouraging many a conversation about loss & giving people an outlet for the tears they might find hard to release is a wonderful legacy of your time in the competition so far,” Jeff continued, adding: “You said something in the VT about making me proud of you? You and your brother achieved that a long time ago.

“Don’t forget I’ve seen the journey and you both have my lifelong support & unwavering respect.”

He then honoured Buswell, writing: “Ah @diannebuswell you’ve supported my son through this & every other week with the selflessness & resilience not everyone but your family & fellow professionals will see or understand.

“I admire the way you balance the multitude of challenges you face always with a smile & your professionalism & towering strength appears without limit.”

Addressing the song the pair danced to – ‘This Woman’s Work”, which was written in 1988 by Kate Bush and covered by Maxwell in 1997 – Jeff said: “Bobby’s favourite song wasn’t just an outlet for his frustrations years ago & a wonderful tribute to Jade, I also think, appropriately that ‘this woman’s work’ also recognises perfectly what you’re made of, what you’re giving and who you are.”

Jeff Brazier reflects on son Bobby’s ‘wonderful’ Jade Goody tribute on ‘Strictly’ (Instagram)

He finished the post: “Although the routine was a blur and the anticipation highly emotional I enjoy so much watching all perform, the fact bobby is holding his own amongst such talent & creativity is astonishing.”

Buswell replied: “Such lovely words Jeff thank you.”

Angela Scanlon was eliminated from the competition after a tense dance off with Layton Williams.

While the majority of the judges voted to save Layton, head judge Shirley Ballas revealed she would have saved Angela should she have been given the deciding vote – a detail that has surprised many viewers.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 2 December at 7.25pm on BBC One.