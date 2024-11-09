Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Claudia Winkleman has sent a heartfelt message to Amy Dowden as she hoped the Strictly Come Dancing pro would return “very soon”.

Dowden has been forced to leave the series, after making a much-awaited return following treatment for breast cancer.

The 34-year-old professional ballroom dancer was rushed to hospital as a “precaution” on 26 October for an undisclosed illness, which meant she did not perform in the following show, with pro dancer Lauren Oakley stepping in to dance with Dowden’s celebrity partner JB Gill instead .

Dowden clarified that her “insufficiency stress fracture” had “nothing to do with any previous health scares”.

“Before we get started our lovely Amy Dowden has had to withdraw from this year’s competition, due to injury so Lauren will be stepping in and dancing with JB for the rest of his time on the show,” began host Tess Daly as she introduced the show at Blackpool Tower on Saturday (9 November).

Winkleman then followed up with a message of support and hope to the dancer, saying: “Amy, everyone at Strictly is sending you so much love and we cannot wait to see you back on this dance floor, very, very soon.”

Dowden was left emotional during an appearance on It Takes Two, earlier this week.

open image in gallery Winkleman sent a heartfelt message to Amy Dowden ( BBC/Strictly Come Dancing )

“I’m absolutely gutted,” she said. “Unfortunately, I have a stress fracture on my shin. I’m absolutely gutted, I need to rest for a couple of weeks.

“Hopefully I will be back dancing, hopefully in a group number by the end of the series. Fingers crossed.”

open image in gallery Gill performed with Lauren Oakley who is replacing Dowden ( BBC/Guy Levy )

She added the injury wasn’t a repeat of any previous injuries or previous treatment for breast cancer and she said she would be JB’s “biggest cheerleader” as he continues with “the amazing Lauren”.

It comes as a huge blow to Dowden who had been working hard to build up her strength to dance again following her treatment for breast cancer in 2023, which meant she was unable to compete in last year’s Strictly.