Amy Dowden has revealed that she has fractured her foot, forcing her to pull out of appearing in Strictly Come Dancing’s iconic Blackpool week.

The professional dancer, 33, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, was forced to pull out of the competition earlier this year after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and started receiving chemotherapy treatment.

This meant that Dowden would not be involved in a competitive capacity, but she had still been appearing in a number of the episodes throughout the ongoing 21st series.

In a new health update, Dowden shared the “heartbreaking” news on Thursday (16 November) that she has fractured her foot and will no longer be able to appear in the remaining episodes of the 21st series of the show.

The news comes as a blow to Dowden who, last week, gave fans the welcome update that she had completed all eight rounds of chemotherapy, as she shared a video ringing the traditional end of treatment bell to celebrate.

“Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo. Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months,” she added.

“2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say!”

More follows…