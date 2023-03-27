Amy Jo Johnson debunks money rumours surrounding Power Rangers reunion

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amy Jo Johnson has shut down reports that she rejected the offer of a role in the forthcoming Power Rangers reunion special over money.

The 52-year-old actor, who played Pink Ranger aka Kimberly Hart in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will not appear in the movie Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which is out on 19 April.

On Sunday 26 March, Johnson tweeted asking people to stop claiming she turned the film down because of the proposed fee.

“Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money. Simply not true,” she wrote. “Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my fifties.

“Or I couldn’t travel to New Zealand to film for a month. Or perhaps it’s “none of [your] beeswax.”

The Power Rangers reunion was filmed before alum Jason David Frank‘s death. Johnson said both actors chose not to reprise their roles for their “own reasons.”

“[Jason David Frank] and I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed,” Johnson wrote, adding that she’s excited to see her co-stars Davis Yost and Walter Jones “rock it” playing the Blue and Black Ranger, respectively.

This isn’t the first time Johnson has addressed her absence from the reunion.

In a tweet on 18 January, she wrote: “For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick a**!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a web special serving to commemorate the 30th anniversary of both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Power Rangers franchise.

In the special, the Power Rangers travel back in time to stop Rita Repulsa from altering history.

The reunion is set to air on Netflix on 19 April.