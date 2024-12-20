Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton has pleaded guilty after she was arrested at a zoo in Tennessee.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the 37-year-old reality star pleaded guilty to one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of simple possession of mushrooms in court on December 19 as part of her plea deal submitted to Tennessee’s Crockett County courthouse.

On September 2, Slaton was taken into custody alongside her boyfriend Brian Scott Lovvorn and charged with illegal possession of Schedule 1 and Schedule VI substances as well as two counts of child endangerment.

Slaton, who shares her two toddler sons Gage Deon and Glenn Allen with ex-husband Michael Halterman, was able to get the child endangerment charges dropped as part of her plea deal.

The plea deal also included a $1,000 fine, which needed to be paid by Slaton and Lovvorn, as well as a mandatory state-certified parenting class and a drug and alcohol assessment.

Amy Slaton and Brian Scott Lovvorn pictured in their mug shots from the September 2 arrest ( Getty )

The pair was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation by Judge Paul Conley, according to Action News 5.

Additionally, neither Slaton nor Lovvorn can ever return to the Tennessee Safari Park.

In a statement submitted to WREG-TV, Crockett County Attorney General Frederick Agee said: “This is the Season of Giving and we understand that Amy Halterman and Brian Lovvorn are the pride and joy of the State of Kentucky and they will now be back in Kentucky for the Holidays.”

At the time of their arrest, authorities had received a call that Slaton had been bitten by a camel at the zoo.

A statement by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed “deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle.”

Later, the department said they found two ounces of marjuana and illegal mushrooms in the vehicle.

According to a law enforcement source who spoke to People, Slaton and Lovvorn were both released the following day on a $10,000 bond and picked up by Slaton’s brother, Chris Combs. The pair has yet to publicly comment on their arrest.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Independent has contacted the Crockett County Court for comment.

Slaton and her sister Tammy rose to fame in 2020 after the premiere of 1000-Ib Sisters on TLC. The two had started a YouTube channel nine years prior, filming everything from makeup tutorials to videos of them engaging in several viral challenges.

Michael Halterman filed for divorce from Slaton in March 2023. It’s unclear when the reality TV star began her relationship with Lovvorn after her split from Halterman.