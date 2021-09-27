Ana Navarro calls Donald Trump Jr a ‘dimwit’ after The View’s Covid crisis

Ana Navarro has hit back at Donald Trump Jr after the former president’s son mocked her weight following her mistaken Covid diagnosis.

Last week, Navarro and fellow host of The View, Sunny Hostin, were pulled off air in the middle of a broadcast after they apparently tested positive for Covid.

Whilst it turned out the result was a false positive, that did not stop Donald Trump Jr from throwing a jab on social media. He tweeted: “Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it’s time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 and obesity.”

Navarro, speaking later on The View, hit back: “I know that when you are a dimwit with no skill or talent or significant accomplishments, living off your father’s fame and name and fortune, you’ve got to draw attention to yourself. But baby, if you want to have a conversation about Covid and obesity, you could have had it last October when your elderly obese father had it.”

She also responded to Trump Jr on Twitter: “I don’t have Covid. Fortunately for you, if you want to have a conversation about the effects of obesity on people with Covid, your dad is a phone call away assuming he answers your calls. Or just ask your sister to call him for you.”

Before Navarro and Hostin were pulled from the broadcast, they were set to interview Vice President, Kamala Harris.