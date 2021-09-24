Two hosts of The View on ABC tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

It was announced on the show on Friday that host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro both had breakthrough cases of Covid-19. Both were at the table for the “Hot Topics” segment at the start of the programme. A White House official said Ms Harris didn’t interact with either of the hosts.

Hosts Sara Haines and Joy Behar said the table had been cleaned and disinfected.

Ms Harris then appeared virtually on the show out of caution to speak about migration at the southern border, the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the fight for women’s reproductive rights following the passing of a restrictive abortion law in Texas.

“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Ms Harris said.

More follows...