The View - latest: Hosts test positive for Covid in middle of show ahead of Kamala Harris interview
Chaos unfolded on Friday’s show as Joy Behar left to fill airtime on her own
Two hosts of The View tested positive for Covid-19 in the middle of the show with vice president Kamala Harris waiting backstage for a live interview.
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the show’s set live on-air as co-host Joy Behar was introducing Ms Harris.
“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 per cent aware of,” Behar said after the show returned from a commercial break.
“Can someone please apprise me of the situation?”
Hostin and Navarro were asked to leave by an off-camera producer, and when Behar asked if she should continue to introduce the vice president, one voice shouted “yes” and another “no.”
“OK, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” Behar added.
“No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case. They’re both vaccinated up the wazoo!”
The vice president said it was a positive fact that the fact the two hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, had been vaccinated.
“Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalisation and worse,” she said.
The Republican National Committee’s RNC Research Twitter account took shots at the vice president after two of the show’s hosts tested positive for Covid-19 live on air before her interview.
“What a metaphor. Kamala Harris can’t even do an interview on “the View” without everything descending into complete chaos,” they tweeted.
It was announced on the show on Friday that host Sunny Hostin and guest host Ana Navarro both had breakthrough cases of Covid-19. Both were at the table for the “Hot Topics” segment at the start of the programme. A White House official said Ms Harris didn’t interact with either of the hosts.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
