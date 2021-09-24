(ABC)

Two hosts of The View tested positive for Covid-19 in the middle of the show with vice president Kamala Harris waiting backstage for a live interview.

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the show’s set live on-air as co-host Joy Behar was introducing Ms Harris.

“There seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100 per cent aware of,” Behar said after the show returned from a commercial break.

“Can someone please apprise me of the situation?”

Hostin and Navarro were asked to leave by an off-camera producer, and when Behar asked if she should continue to introduce the vice president, one voice shouted “yes” and another “no.”

“OK, since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” Behar added.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen, they probably have a breakthrough case. They’re both vaccinated up the wazoo!”