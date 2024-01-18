Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sara Ramírez has raised suspicions about whether they will return for season three of And Just Like That following a post about the “duplicitous” nature of the entertainment industry.

The 48-year-old actor has played the role of Che Diaz in the Sex and the City spin-off series since its launch in 2021.

Introduced as a co-worker of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, and then a love interest of Miranda Hobbes (played by Cynthia Nixon), standup comic Che is one of the series’ most divisive characters, and Ramírez has defended them online on several occasions.

However, a recent social media has left fans questioning whether the former Grey’s Anatomy star still feels as protective of Che, deeming them “performative” and suggesting that they will no longer portray the character.

In a post to Instagram on Wednesday (17 January), Ramírez called out Hollywood executives for what they believe to be unfair treatment of performers who use their platforms to share support for people in Gaza amid the current war.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramírez began, before accusing Hollywood executives of “making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again”.

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”

Sara Ramírez (Getty Images)

Ramírez continued their message by criticising the focus on awards season while not paying adequate attention to the violence in the Middle East, before making a reference to their And Just Like That character.

They wrote: “I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile, we are beyond the 100-day mark on this ‘war’ that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played,” they continued, adding a painted nails emoji.

Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz in ‘And Just Like That’ season two (HBO)

Fans online have deduced that Ramirez’s wording indicates their exit from the show, which was renewed for a third season in August.

According to a report by Mail Online, Ramírez will not return to the programme due to the character reaching an end, rather than their vocal support of Palestine.

“Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the ceasefire,” a source allegedly told the publication. “Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season.

“After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Sara Ramírez and Max, the production company of And Just Like That, for comment.