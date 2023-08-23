And Just Like That renewed for season three

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

After a string of negative critical reviews and a growing backlash towards some of its lead characters, And Just Like That has been renewed for a third season by US platform Max.

The Sex and the City spinoff is currently approaching the end of its second season, with the finale set to air on Thursday (24 August).

In the UK, the series is available to watch on Sky and NOW.

Series creator Michael Patrick King said in a statement: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors. And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

And Just Like That is set years after the events of Sex and the City, and sees a number of the original castmembers reprise their roles, including Sarah Jessica Parker (as columnist Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (as art dealer Charlotte York), and Cynthia Nixon (as lawyer Miranda Hobbes).

Kim Cattrall, the fourth member of the original leading quartet, did not feature at all in the first season of And Just Like That.

She is, however, set to appear in the season two finale in a cameo role.

Sara Ramírez, Tony Danza, Willie Garson and John Corbett also feature in the cast of And Just Like That.

Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content for Max, formerly known as HBO Max, said: “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the No 1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date.

“We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

Earlier this month, And Just Like That was criticised by viewers for its handling of a storyline involving abortion, with the show being accused of “skirting around” the term itself.

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘And Just Like That’ (Max)

In a two-star review of the show’s second season, The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton wrote: “There’s always a pleasure in the reunion of beloved TV characters, and there’s no denying the chemistry between Parker, Nixon and Davis (though Nixon’s coastal move upsets that trio). But the show still seems uncertain about its place in the world.

“Is it a throwback? A reimagining? An update? Or an entirely new thing? Caught between all these potential aspirations, And Just Like That… has ended up a toothless imitation of its ancestor. Where Sex and the City gave a voice in prestige TV to a generation of women, And Just Like That… is giving little more than pay cheques to its well-coiffed stars.”

And Just Like That is available to stream on Max in the US, and Sky and NOW in the UK