HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys has revealed exactly what it will take for And Just Like That... to be renewed for a second season.

According to the executive, the future of the Sex and the City spin-off lies in the hands of showrunner Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker – not the streaming platform.

Speaking to TVLine, Bloys revealed that the series performed well for the platform, despite mixed reviews. And Just Like That... brought in the highest viewership of any HBO Max original series. “It’s been phenomenal. I couldn’t be happier with how it’s doing in terms of reception,” said Bloys.

The show only wrapped up its first season two weeks ago, but fan demand for a renewal announcement is already growing. Bloys claimed that the decision rested with Parker and King, saying: “We’re just letting them have their process and think about the show and what they want to do.”

Parker had already told Variety that she “definitely” would return for a second season, and that she had already spoken with King. “There’s a calendar, and you don’t want to let too much time pass,” she said. “There feels like there’s momentum”.

Scheduling conflicts with other cast members, such as Cynthia Nixon (who also stars in the HBO series Gilded Age)might pose an additional complication, however.

“They need to make sure they want to keep going. I believe they will,” said Bloys. “They’re talking about story. I believe they’re going to come to us with something they’re excited about.”

And Just Like That... can be viewed now on HBO Max in the US or on Sky and NOW in the UK.