Sarah Jessica Parker has addressed the absence of Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Parker discussed writing Samantha (Cattrall’s character) out of the show.

Without mentioning Cattrall by name, Parker said: “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people are absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.”

The actor, who famously does not get on with Cattrall, added: “Samantha is not gone,” as the character is mentioned several times throughout the series.

Parker praised the show’s writing and how Samantha’s absence was dealt with in the show. “You know, and I thought that in typical Michael Patrick fashion, he threaded it through with grace and dignity and respect and love and affection for that character.”

In And Just Like That, Samantha is said to have moved to London after falling out with Parker’s character, Carrie. Of the plot point, Parker said: “I thought it mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful.”

Parker also confessed to having not seen beyond the second episode of the series: “I’m going to make a confession to everybody, I have not seen episodes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 yet. It’s my problem.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw, in the season finale of And Just Like That (HBO Max/Warner Media)

And Just Like That aired on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK from December 2021 before concluding on 3 February.