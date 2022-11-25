Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diego Luna has paid tribute to Andor following the release of episode 12, the finale of the hit show.

Andor began in September and, after its first three episodes, swiftly became the best-reviewed Star Wars project in years.

Each week, fans flocked to social media to share messages of appreciation for creator Tony Gilroy’s success in recapturing the magic they believed was missing in other projects.

It has been regularly mentioned that he did this by avoiding fan service and, instead, created an intriguing story that is set to be concluded in a second season of 12 episodes.

Luna, who stars as Rogue One’s Cassian Andor in the Star Wars spin-off, shared a message with viewers hours after the instalment was released on Disney Plus.

He wrote on Twitter, referencing the fact the show was made during the pandemic: “Episode 12 of #Andor is out. That’s it!!! What a journey. I’m grateful for everyone involved in this project. We made it during a very difficult time and we achieved what we set out to do. I’m so proud to be part of this family.”

In response, many praised Luna for his performance.

Music producer Ewan Pearson responded: “The best Star Wars project for years and easily one of the best TV shows this year. Really brilliant stuff from you and everyone involved.”

Luna fan account “diegolunadaily” called the episode: “Absolutely breathtaking,” writing: “You and the team just made Star Wars history with this episode.”

“Might just be the best Star Wars ever,” wrote @SiUttley, adding: “Thanks to you and your team. Incredible.”

Diego Luna shares message after ‘Andor’ finale (Twitter )

Meanwhile, @catherine_kneen added: “Thank you so much for such a brilliant brilliant show. The whole team should be so proud of the show and what they’ve achieved. I am so grateful to you all.”

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus.