The Young and the Restless star Andrea Evans has died at the age of 66.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s current manager Nick Leicht.

“I’ve been working with Andrea for the past seven years. She was such a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with,” Leicht told People in a statement.

Evans reportedly died of breast cancer at her home in Pasadena, California on Sunday (9 July).

She was famously known for her characters Patty Williams on CBS’ The Young and the Restless, Tina Lord on ABC’s One Life to Live and Rebecca Hotchkiss on NBC/DirecTV’s Passions.

Evans was nominated for the Outstanding Ingenue Daytime Emma Award in 1988 for her role in One Life To Live.

The actor, however, abruptly left the show in the 1990s and stayed out of the public eye. It was later revealed that her decision had been influenced by her experience with a stalker.

Her husband Stephen Rodriguez, whom she married in 1998, issued a statement in the wake of her death.

“Andrea was a remarkable individual, cherished by all who knew her,” he said.

“Her unwavering strength, positivity, and indomitable spirit inspired us every step of the way throughout her fearless fight against this relentless disease.”

“She faced the challenges with grace, resilience, and an enduring love for life. Andrea and I spent 30+ years together. She was a great wife and mother. She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and lives on in each one of us, whom she touched,” he said.

The late actor’s co-stars have also paid tribute to her on social media.

Evans’s One Life To Live co-stars Melissa Archer and Kassie DePaiva caller her death “heartbreaking news”.

“Andrea was a kind woman, fun to work with, and such a pro,” Archer wrote on Facebook. “I feel so fortunate that I was able to play with her on OLTL and The Bay the Series.”

“So sadden to hear of this talented actress’s passing. She helped put OLTL in the spotlight. Cancer sucks! (sic)” DePaiva wrote on Facebook.

“I am so sorry to learn of Andrea Evans’ passing. Andrea was already a huge star when my career began at OLTL,” tweeted Frank Valentini, the former executive producer of One Life to Live.

“She was always kind, gracious, and so fun to work with. A daytime legend who will be missed very much. My sympathies to her friends and family.”

Evans is survived by her husband and daughter Kylie.

“At just 19 years old, my world has been forever changed, and words cannot adequately convey the depth of my sadness. My mom was my best friend,” Kylie said in a statement to People.