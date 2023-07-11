BBC presenter scandal – latest: Young person says claims are ‘rubbish’ in letter from lawyers
The Metropolitan Police have said there is ‘no investigation at this time’ relating to the presenter following a meeting with BBC bosses
The teenager at the centre of the BBC controversy has said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed male presenter and that the allegations were “rubbish.”
“For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish”, the lawyer writes in the letter, the BBC reports.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that “there is no investigation at this time” regarding allegations that the presenter paid a teenager around £35,000 for sexually explicit images.
“Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command met with representatives from the BBC on the morning of July 10. The meeting took place virtually”, a statement from the Met read.
“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.”
Since the publication of the claims in The Sun last week, the presenter allegedly has made panicked phone calls to the youngster and asked “What have you done?”. It has also been claimed he asked the now 20-year-old to get their mother to “stop the investigation”.
Allegations were ‘rubbish’, teenager’s lawyer says in letter to BBC
The teenager at the centre of the BBC controversy has said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed male presenter and that the allegations were “rubbish”, their lawyer has said in a letter to the BBC.
“For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in the Sun newspaper are rubbish”, the lawyer writes in the letter, the BBC reports.
BBC scandals involving high-profile stars to have shocked over the years
The BBC has been hit by several scandals involving high-profile stars over the years.
The broadcaster’s reputation has been rocked by a series of wrongdoings which have raised questions about its culture and practices, including allegations of sexual abuse and fraud.
After the suspension of an unnamed BBC presenter amid claims he paid a teenager for sexually explicit photographs, the PA news agency looks at the scandals associated with the corporation over the years:
BBC scandals involving high-profile stars to have shocked over the years
Jimmy Savile, Martin Bashir and Rolf Harris have been at the centre of controversies at the broadcaster over the years.
Voices: ‘Trial by Twitter’ for those named in the BBC scandal is desperately unfair – and dangerous
“It doesn’t take very long to browse social media and find out who the BBC “presenter” in the news is not.
“It’s not Gary Lineker, it’s not Rylan Clark, it’s not Jeremy Vine, it’s not Nicky Campbell and it’s not any of the other people who’ve felt it necessary to make a denial.
“All have been forced, almost blackmailed, into this by the keyboard sleuths of Twitter calling them a “nonce”, the accumulated malign speculation helpfully collated by suitable hashtags. Suddenly, we’ve all acquired the brilliant digital forensic skills of Colleen Rooney.”
This doesn’t feel very much like a lawful process, let alone natural justice, for whoever it is. It feels like a modern, digital version of lynching – and any celebrity will do, writes Sean O’Grady:
‘Trial by Twitter’ of BBC presenters is unfair – and dangerous | Sean O’Grady
This doesn’t feel very much like a lawful process, let alone natural justice, for whoever it is. It feels like a modern, digital version of lynching – and any celebrity will do
What are the allegations against BBC presenter and why hasn’t he been named?
A BBC presenter allegedly paid tens of thousands of pounds to a teenager for explicit images, according to a report published on Friday.
The family of the teenager reportedly complained to the BBC in May but the broadcaster said that “new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature”, according to the Sun.
BBC boss Tim Davie was summoned for crisis talks on Sunday as it emerged that the company had known of the allegations against the star presenter for almost two months now.
Read more:
What are the allegations against BBC presenter and why hasn’t he been named?
The unnamed presenter has been suspended with the BBC due to meet with the Metropolitan Police on Monday
BBC presenter scandal: Could suspended star be jailed over explicit photos?
A high-profile BBC presenter has been accused of paying a teenager more than £35,000 for explicit pictures.
Once the allegations went public, the now-suspended star said, “what have you done?” in an effort to try and “stop the investigation”, it has been claimed.
It came afterThe Sun reported last week how the star allegedly appeared in his underwear in a video call and began paying the person for explicit content when the complainant was 17.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones reports:
BBC presenter scandal : Could suspended star be jailed over explicit photos?
Investigation into unnamed BBC presenter raises legal questions about the allegations as police contacted by broadcaster
Timeline of allegations about BBC presenter
The BBC has suspended a male member of staff following allegations an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.
However, the young person at the centre of the controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened.
Here is a timeline of the events surrounding the emergence and fallout from the allegations.
Cormac Pearson reports:
Timeline of allegations about BBC presenter
The first claim was said to have been made in May.
‘Dangerous absence of facts’ in presenter story, says former BBC News exec
Former BBC News executive Tim Luckhurst has warned of a “dangerous absence of facts” in the BBC presenter story.
“This story has been marked from the beginning by a dangerous absence of facts, at every stage there have been more questions than answers and that remains the case tonight”, Mr Luckhurst told the BBC.
“The emphasis has shifted - now it seems that the parents may have raised concerns with The Sun concerns which did not directly reflect the concerns of their child.
“But at no stage in this story have we seen the full details that The Sun purports to have.
“I am beginning to suspect that the problem is that the facts are not entirely clear to The Sun, they’re not clear to the BBC either.”
Young person and mother estranged, lawyer claims in letter
Revealing more details from the letter penned by the young person’s lawyer, the BBC has reported that they and their mother are estranged.
Criticising both The Sun and the BBC for failing to contact their client, the lawyer further claims that the reporting has amounted to an invasion of privacy.
“Nobody from The Sun newspaper appears to have made any attempt to contact our client prior to the publication of the allegations on Friday 6 July”, the lawyer writes.
Presenter scandal ‘big moment for British tabloid journalism’, senior broadcaster says
Former ITN chief executive Stewart Purvis has said the allegations against the unnamed BBC presenter mark a “big moment for British tabloid journalism.”
“I had been surprised all along that The Sun never showed any paper evidence... no paper trail such as a bank statement to support their allegations. But they are standing by their journalism”, Mr Purvis told Sky News.
“This is actually a pretty big moment for British tabloid journalism, as much as it for the BBC”, he added, noting that those who have made allegations via social media might “pause for thought.”
‘The presenter has got into their head’, says teenager’s parents as they stand by claims
The parents of a teenager who was allegedly paid around £35,000 for sexually explicit images by a BBC presenter have stood by their claims, The Sun reports.
“It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need”, the teenager’s mother told The Sun.
“We did this to help - and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer? We are so sad.”
“It’s not true”, their stepfather added, remarking that he was “disappointed” they had made a statement via their lawyer which said the claims were “rubbish.”