Andrew Marr ‘surprised’ at being replaced by Kirsty Young in BBC’s obituary for the Queen
Broadcaster previously recorded a voiceover for a film commemorating the monarch, but was replaced ‘at the last minute’
Andrew Marr has apparently expressed his “surprise” at his voiceover being removed from the BBC’s official tribute film for the Queen.
The broadcaster, who left his BBC One talk show in December, had spent years making updates to a documentary that would be aired upon the monarch’s death.
Despite no longer being employed at the company, Marr is said to have been told that his voice would still be present on the film when the time came for its broadcast.
In an interview on The News Agents podcast earlier this month, he said that he’d worked on a film about the Queen designed to go out at “a certain moment”, telling the hosts: “I found that quite an emotional thing to do.”
After the Queen died at the age of 96 on Thursday (8 September), A Tribute to Her Majesty the Queen aired on BBC One on Friday evening.
Considered to be the BBC’s definitive look at the Queen’s life, the film includes interviews with her children, including the newly proclaimed King Charles III.
However, Marr’s voiceover was not present as previously planned. It had been re-recorded with Kirsty Young’s voice, while apparently using much of Marr’s original script.
Mary Greenham, Marr’s agent, told The Times: “Andrew Marr doesn’t believe that the public is at all interested in which journalists say exactly what, where, at this solemn time.
“He is slightly surprised that the BBC apparently believes that hearing his voice would upset its viewers . . . But Andrew is philosophical and is focusing all his attention on helping get the best possible coverage of these extraordinary days for his current employers.”
In response, a BBC spokesperson told the publication that it was not appropriate for the broadcaster to comment on the obituary voiceover at a time of national mourning.
However, the newspaper reports that insiders claimed that the corporation was “entitled” to turn to one of its own presenters to voice the obituary after Marr’s departure at the end of 2021.
The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment. A representative for Andrew Marr declined to comment.
