Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons ofThe Crown on Netflix, has paid tribute to the late monarch.

The Queen died “peacefully”, aged 96, at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (8 September), according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state.

Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Colman said: “[The Queen] made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”

Colman also praised King Charles III’s first speech, in which he promised “lifelong service” and paid tribute to his “darling Mama”, saying: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

“From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully,” Colman said.

“He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done.”

She added: “From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side – politics – and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job.”

King Charles III (PA Wire)

Colman was at the festival to promote Empire of Light, an Eighties-set romantic drama directed by Sam Mendes and co-starring Micheal Ward, Toby Jones and Colin Firth.