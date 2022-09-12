Olivia Colman pays tribute to Queen and gives verdict on King Charles III’s first speech
‘The Crown’ star compared the ‘dignity’ of the royal family to the ‘comedy’ in British politics
Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth II for two seasons ofThe Crown on Netflix, has paid tribute to the late monarch.
The Queen died “peacefully”, aged 96, at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (8 September), according to Buckingham Palace, having spent 70 years as head of state.
Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, Colman said: “[The Queen] made a promise as a young woman and she absolutely kept it with such dignity. We’re all incredibly impressed by what she did.”
Colman also praised King Charles III’s first speech, in which he promised “lifelong service” and paid tribute to his “darling Mama”, saying: “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”
“From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully,” Colman said.
“He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she’s done.”
She added: “From the outside world looking at Great Britain, at the moment, we’ve got some comedy going on at one side – politics – and something so dignified. I felt proud to be British. I think he’s going to do a good job.”
Colman was at the festival to promote Empire of Light, an Eighties-set romantic drama directed by Sam Mendes and co-starring Micheal Ward, Toby Jones and Colin Firth.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies