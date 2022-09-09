Queen Elizabeth II death: Netflix’s The Crown to pause filming, according to reports
The popular drama is currently in production on its sixth season
Netflix series The Crown will pause filming following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report.
On Thursday (8 September), Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II had died peacefully at Balmoral, aged 96.
The award-winning drama follows the life of Elizabeth II from prior to her coronation, with the role of the Queen played by actors Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and, most recently, Imelda Staunton.
According to US trade publication Variety, sources close to series creator Peter Morgan have confirmed that production on series six will temporarily pause.
The Independent has reached out to Netflix for comment.
Elsewhere, Hollywood has used social media to respond to the news. Daniel Craig and Elton John are among the celebrities to have paid tribute to the Queen.
A Twitter account for Paddington Bear also posted in celebration of the Queen.
You can keep updated on news surrounding the Queen’s death here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies