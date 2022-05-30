Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died aged 79.

The actor was best known for his role as Shadrach Dingle on the long running ITV soap.

Public records confirm that Devine died earlier this year on 27 January.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The actor – born Peter Devine – portrayed Shadrach for 10 years, between 2000 and 2010.

His other credits include Doctor Who, in which he played a Draconian Guard, as well as Channel 4’s Queer as Folk.

Devine played Bernard Thomas in Russell T Davies’s seminal drama.

More to follow...