Andy Devine death: Emmerdale star who played Shadrach Dingle dies aged 79
Actor is also known for his part in Russell T Davies’s ‘Queer as Folk’
Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died aged 79.
The actor was best known for his role as Shadrach Dingle on the long running ITV soap.
Public records confirm that Devine died earlier this year on 27 January.
A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
The actor – born Peter Devine – portrayed Shadrach for 10 years, between 2000 and 2010.
His other credits include Doctor Who, in which he played a Draconian Guard, as well as Channel 4’s Queer as Folk.
Devine played Bernard Thomas in Russell T Davies’s seminal drama.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies