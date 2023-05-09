Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa is underway, with a cast of former campmates returning to the ITV show.

The all-star series, which features former I’m a Celebrity favourites such as Janice Dickinson, Paul Burrell and Carol Vorderman, returned on Monday (24 April). You can find all the cast here.

The episode saw the contestants arrive in camp and ended with the arrival of Gillian McKeith, which made waves with her former jungle foe Shaun Ryder.

On Tuesday (25 April), three more former stars became surprise new additions to the camp: Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass.

Coronation Street star Whyment appeared on the show in 2019, where he just lost out on the King of the Jungle title to Jacqueline Jossa.

While on the show, the Salford-born actor took part in eight Bushtucker Trials.

Whyment first appeared on TV in Cracker in 1993 and went on to have minor roles in shows such as The Cops and Heartbeat.

He played the role of Darren on The Royle Family and in 2000, started playing Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street.

Whyment in 2017 (Getty Images)

Asked if I’m a Celebrity changed him, Whyment said: “No because four days later, I was back working on Coronation Street. Doing the show is a bit like going on holiday and then returning to normal life mode.”

On returning to the show so soon after he last appeared in the jungle, he said: “I don’t think it is going to be too different. I was in it three years ago and so it is still quite a fresh memory for me. If someone did it 15 years ago, then that will feel alien to them!”

You can read more about the campmates’ last times in the jungle here.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV.