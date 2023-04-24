Jump to content

Liveupdated1682350240

I’m a Celeb South Africa – live: Shaun Ryder, Fatima Whitbread and Carol Vorderman to enter the jungle

First ever ‘All-Star’ spinoff series launches on ITV, with memorable contestants returning to the show

Ellie Harrison
Monday 24 April 2023 16:30
Comments
First trailer released for I’m a Celebrity South Africa

Tonight, I’m a Celebrity is back on ITV with a difference, as nine memorable campmates return for a spinoff series in South Africa to test themselves all over again.

This time, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live – it was all recorded last year – so the stars will be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.

Hosting duo Ant and Dec return to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series enter the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street Star Helen Flanagan. Meet the first batch of stars here.

This evening’s episode will see the contestants take on their first challenges (our sources tell us we can expect stars to face a 50 metre drop over the edge of a South African mountain), dishing out the camp chores and awaiting one big surprise.

Read live updates from the episode below...

Shaun Ryder is one of the first celebs joining the show

Music legend Ryder first appeared on the show in 2010, where he finished second behind Stacey Solomon. Read more about him here...

Where is the spinoff filmed?

This series has moved away from Australia, with the celebrities camping out in South Africa instead. Find out exactly where the show is filmed below...

