I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! fans are in for a treat thanks to a brand new all-stars series that’s currently airing on ITV.

The reality show has welcomed back many ex-contestants who will be having another go in the jungle – only this time it’s filmed in South Africa, not Australia.

Contestants on I’m a Celebrity... South Africa include Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, retired athlete Fatima Whitbread and controversial retired supermodel Janice Dickinson.

Another celebrity taking part is classical musician, TV presenter and former Hear’Say singer Myleene Klass, who first appeared on the series in 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know about Myleene Klass.

Klass, 45, won Popstars in 2001, joining the band Hear’Say, who scored a number-one hit with their debut single “Pure and Simple”.

After the band split the following year, Klass embarked on a solo career as a classical musician and signed a five-album deal. In 2007, she signed a record contract with EMI Classics as both a recording artist and an ambassador for the EMI Classics UK roster of artists.

Throughout this time, she also presented shows including CD:UK alongside Lauren Laverne and Johny Pitts, and The One Show with Adrian Chiles.

During her initial time as a contestant on the sixth series of I’m a Celebrity, Klass finished in second place, behind Busted singer Matt Willis.

Myleene Klass on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in 2001 (ITV)

She made headlines for the bikini she wore, which she later sold on eBay for charity for thousands of pounds.

While the show was on air, she became the most searched-for celebrity in the show’s history.

Klass later co-presented the American version of I’m a Celebrity in 2009 on NBC.

Ahead of her return to the show, Klass noted that he least favourite trial involved being in a coffin with rising water.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm on ITV.