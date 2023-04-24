Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity fans are in for a treat thanks to a brand new all-stars series.

The reality show has welcomed back many ex-contestants who will be having another go in the jungle – only this time they will be filming in South Africa, not Australia.

Contestants on I’m a Celebrity... South Africa include Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder, retired athlete Fatima Whitbread and ex-royal butler Paul Burrell.

Another celebrity taking part is retired supermodel Janice Dickinson, who was a controversial entrant when she first appeared on the series in 2007.

Here’s everything you need to know about Janie Dickinson.

Dickinson considers herself “the first supermodel”, having started her career in New York in the 1970s after winning a competition named Miss High Fashion Model.

She shot to fame after being discovered by photographer Jacques Silberstein and was soon making $2,000 a day – four times the standard rate at that time.

She has appeared on the cover of Vogue 37 times, and has worked with designers including Calvin Klein, Oscar de la Renta and Gianni Versace.

Dickinson went on to be a judge alongside Tyra Banks on four seasons of America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2006. She was known for her forthright remarks and was ultimately replaced by Twiggy.

She also had her own reality series, titled The Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency, which lasted four seasons from 2006.

Janice Dickinson is returning for ‘I’m a Celebrity’ all-star series

Dickinson finished second on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2007.

Despite setting the record for participating in the most number of Bushtucker trials, finished in second place behind Christopher Biggins.

I’m a Celebrity.... South Africa begins on Monday 24 April at 9pm on ITV.