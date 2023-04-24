Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Len Goodman has died, aged 78.

The dance expert, who served as head judge on the hit BBC series from its launch in 2004 until 2016, had recently been admitted to a hospice in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, following a short illness. He is reported to have been diagnosed with bone cancer.

Tributes have poured in for Goodman after his agent announced the star’s death, stating: “It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

“A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.”

As well as Strictly, Goodman was a judge on Dancing with the Stars, the US version of the competition from 2005 to 2022. He was replaced on Strictly after his 2016 departure by Shirley Ballas.

Tuesday (25 April) would have been Goodman’s 79th birthday.

The Woolwich-born TV personality was an aspiring footballer as a youngster, and started dancing in 1963, when he was 19, to aid his recovery from a foot injury.

However, this proved to be the start of a professional dancing career, which saw him compete in and win events including the British Exhibition Championships, and the World Exhibition Championships.

He retired from competing after winning the British Championships at Blackpool in his late twenties, before going on to found the Goodman Dance Academy in Dartford.

A young Len Goodman with his former dance partner, ex-wife Cherry Kingston (ANL/Shutterstock)

He became a much-loved figure on Strictly, and was considered one of the reasons behind its unexpected success when the competition debuted on the BBC in 2004.

Goodman was known for his one-liners and enthusiastic delivery of the score “seven!”, which is often quoted by fans of the show.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

His fellow judge and dance expert Craig Revel Horwood said of Goodman’s death: “I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family.

“Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and ‘It’s a 10 from Len and seveeeeern’ will live with me forever. RIP Len.”

BBC Director-General Tim Davie described Goodman as being “at the very heart of Strictly's success”.

Len Goodman on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ (BBC)

In 2009, Goodman published an autobiography titled Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom. He went on to wrote another two books: Len’s Lost London and Dancing Around Britain.

Due to his Strictly role, Goodman became a TV personality who appeared on shows including Who Do You Think You Are?, Football Focus and a 2021 episode of Hollyoaks, in which he made a surprise voice cameo as a dance teacher.

He also was Paul O’Grady’s regular stand-in on BBC Radio 2 between 2013 and 2018. O’Grady died on 28 March.

Len Goodman photographed in 2022 (Richard Barker/Shutterstock)

The star married his former dance partner, Cherry Kingston in 1972. They divorced in 1987. He had a son, ballroom dancerJames, with his next partner, Lesley, in 1981.

He married his partner of 10 years, dance teacher Sue Barnett, in 2012.