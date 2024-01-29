Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angela Rippon has revealed her plans for her 80th birthday – some of which might be “crazy”.

The legendary newsreader, 79, will turn 80 on 12 October, and seemingly plans to use the dancing skills she learnt on Strictly Come Dancing last year when it’s time to celebrate.

She says that three “crazy days” in Las Vegas with her closest friends are on the cards.

“I had a big party when I was 60 and I said that would be the last of my parties. When I was 70 I took myself off alone to Oman and stayed in a beautiful hotel in Muscat,” she told Platinum Magazine.

She continued: “At my age I should be allowed the latitude to do what I like and if I want to spend three crazy days in Las Vegas that’s what I’ll do.

The Strictly star added that six of her friends said “yes” when she mentioned the idea of a trip to Vegas.

“In my head, I’ve never grown up,” she said, via Mail Online. “I may not be quite as strong as I was in my forties or fifties but I am still flexible and the dancing has made me stronger.”

Last year, Rippon appeared on Strictly with her dance partner Kai Widdrington and stunned viewers with her flexibility, performance skills and an impressive leg lift.

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon on ‘Strictly' (BBC/Guy Levy)

More than 30 years ago, Rippon hosted the original version of the show Come Dancing, which aired from 1949 to 1998.

It was relaunched in 2004 as a celebrity version, with the name Strictly Come Dancing bringing together the tradition of Come Dancing and the fiery edge of Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film Strictly Ballroom.

Rippon, who is now best known for presenting BBC’s Rip-Off Britain and being a regular on Morning Live and The One Show, will now appear in the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 live tour.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live!’ celebrity cast (PA)

She will perform with Widdrington, her professional dance partner, for 30 shows touring across the country, including shows in Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds.

Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be on the tour, while Strictly veteran Janette Manrara will be on hosting duties.

Dancing on the tour will be last year’s Strictly winners Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola, along with finalists Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams.

Joining the celebrities will be Rippon, Annabel Croft, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Angela Scanlon.