Strictly’s Angela Rippon makes Kai Widdrington cry as she exits competition

Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington broke down in tears as his partner Angela Rippon was eliminated from the competition.

Judges voted to save Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell over Rippon and Widdrington in Sunday evening’s dance-off, as both couples were praised for improved performances.

Speaking to presenter Tess Daly after her exit was announced, Rippon, 79, said she had the most “terrifying and fantastic time”.

Rippon told Widdrington she had had the “time of her life”. Wiping tears from his eyes, he thanked his “close friend” for a wonderful experience.