Angus Cloud gave final verdict on playing Mac Miller in biopic before his death

Before his death on Monday (31 July), Angus Cloud responded to fans who were desperate to see him play the late rapper Mac Miller in a biopic.

Euphoria star Cloud, who died aged 25, had often been linked to “The Spins” artist due to their physical likeness.

Miller died in 2018, aged 26, from an accidental drug overdose. Cloud’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

In an interview with Etalk in January last year, Cloud said: “I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know? That man [Miller] is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?”

He added: “Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person, like, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? Like, you have to learn, you know what I’m saying?”

As in life as in death, fans compared Cloud’s untimely death to that of Miller’s after the news broke.

“Me realizing that Angus Cloud will never play Mac Miller in a biopic,” one fan complained on X (formerly Twitter).

“Why does this feel like Mac Miller part 2??? I AM NOT OKAY. RIP Angus Cloud,” another wrote on the social media platform.

“I hate to be THAT person, but let’s remember that Angus Cloud was his own person. I understand he looked like Mac Miller and reminded some of us of Mac. But, he was Angus Cloud. Stop saying its like losing Mac all over again bc Angus was somebody on his own,” a third person noted.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Angus Cloud (left) and Mac Miller (Getty Images)

The family of the actor, who played fan-favourite Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in HBO’s Euphoria, confirmed the news of his death in a statement, writing: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” they added. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

On Tuesday (1 August), Euphoria’s biggest stars, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, penned emotional tributes to their late costar.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya, 26, shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Cloud smiling.

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” the Emmy-winning actor continued.

“I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love… ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it.”

Meanwhile, Sweeney, 25, posted a carousel of Instagram photos honouring Cloud as well.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter,” the White Lotus actor said. “This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words [sic].”

She continued: “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you.”

The late actor was born in Oakland, California on 10 July 1998. Euphoria marked his first on-screen credit, which he landed after a casting agent randomly scouted him on the street in New York.

“Cloud was, by all counts, a star on the rise,” The Independent’s Annabel Nugent wrote. “His arresting turn in season two, which made spectacular use of a minor storyline, was further proof of his upward trajectory.”