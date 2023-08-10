Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, has released an early audition tape the actor made before he landed his breakout role on HBO’s Euphoria.

The rising star, best known for his role as drug dealer Fezco on Sam Levinson’s gritty teen drama, died on 31 July at the age of 25.

It has been over a week since his family announced his death, and while their statement did not disclose a cause, it noted that Cloud had lost his father shortly before, and had “intensely struggled with this loss”.

Remembering her son’s “extraordinary spirit”, Lisa shared a link to Cloud’s audition tape that she had recently been sent by Jennifer Venditti, the casting agent who scouted the Oakland, California native in Brooklyn.

“This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn. It’s his first tape,” Lisa wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday (8 August). “After this was seen by the creators of Euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son’s extraordinary spirit.”

In the footage, Cloud is asked a series of questions about his personal interests and experiences. When asked how he would describe himself, he responds saying: “Probably goofy. I don’t know, I just kinda like do whatever is in front of me.”

He shared stories about how he and his friend used to sneak into amusement parks because they didn’t have money. Cloud recalled how they once accidentally ended up “in the cage with the kangaroos” after scaling the fence to the San Francisco Zoo.

Angus Cloud tribute (HBO )

Later, he’s asked what the best part of his life is.

“S***, it’s the freedom, and… I don’t know. Just the love that I have to give and receive. Everywhere, surrounded by it. Just blessed to be alive,” Cloud said.

Immediately after his death, HBO added an in-memoriam card to Euphoria’s pilot episode and the season two premiere. “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998–2023,” it reads, next to a black-and-white headshot of Cloud.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow were also among several of his co-stars to honour him. “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya shared on Instagram, alongside a smiling photo of Cloud.

Sweeney, then, followed suit with her own heartfelt post, writing: “Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter.”