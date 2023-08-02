Angus Cloud death – latest: Zendaya honours Euphoria co-star’s ‘infinite beauty’ in poignant tribute
Tributes are pouring in for the actor, who received critical praise and a devoted fanbase for his performance as Fezco O’Neill on ‘Euphoria’
The entertainment world has been stunned by the sudden death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. He was 25 years old.
The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).
“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.
“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.
“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”
A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney pay emotional tribute to ‘brother’ Angus Cloud
Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have both shared poignant tributes to their Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud the day after his death, aged 25.
Following the announcement, several Euphoria cast members have expressed their heartbreak over Cloud’s passing, with Zendaya and Sweeney being the latest to do so.
Rising star died on 31 July aged 25
Euphoria’s Javon Walton pays tribute to Angus Cloud
Javon Walton, best known for his portrayal of Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria has paid tribute to co-star Angus Cloud.
Donatella Versace ‘devastated’ by news of Cloud’s passing
Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace expressed her devastation over the news of Angus Cloud’s death.
“A bright, extraordinary talent has been taken from the world way too soon. My heart goes out to those close to him and everyone who, like me, admired him,” she wrote on Instagram.
Euphoria’s Eric Dane ‘truly’ saddened by Cloud’s death
Actor Eric Dane, who starred as Cal Jacobs, the father to Jacob Elordi’s Nate, on Euphoria, remembered Cloud on his Instagram Story, writing: “He was a one off. I’m truly sad.”
Actor Danny Ramirez pays tribute to Angus Cloud
“Angus… rest easy,” Danny Ramirez wrote on Twitter. “Sending you and your family all my love.”
Oakland Roots Sports Club pays tribute to their ‘day one supporter’ Angus Cloud
“Rest easy, fam,” Oakland Roots Sports Club wrote on Twitter. “We are heartbroken by the news about Angus Cloud.
“He was a day one supporter and an Oakland legend. You will be missed. We extend our deepest love to his friends and family during this difficult time.”
Angus Cloud was the Euphoria underdog we were all rooting for
The Independent’s Annabel Nugent remembers Angus Cloud as “by all counts, a star on the rise”.
The death at the age of 25 of the rising ‘Euphoria’ star has shocked his legions of fans. Annabel Nugent looks back on a promising career cut cruelly short
