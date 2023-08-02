Jump to content

Liveupdated1690954213

Angus Cloud death – latest: Zendaya honours Euphoria co-star’s ‘infinite beauty’ in poignant tribute

Tributes are pouring in for the actor, who received critical praise and a devoted fanbase for his performance as Fezco O’Neill on ‘Euphoria’

Tom Murray,Peony Hirwani,Inga Parkel
Wednesday 02 August 2023 06:30
Comments
Angus Cloud: This or That

The entertainment world has been stunned by the sudden death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. He was 25 years old.

The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

1690954213

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney pay emotional tribute to ‘brother’ Angus Cloud

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have both shared poignant tributes to their Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud the day after his death, aged 25.

Following the announcement, several Euphoria cast members have expressed their heartbreak over Cloud’s passing, with Zendaya and Sweeney being the latest to do so.

Read more:

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney pay emotional tribute to ‘brother’ Angus Cloud

Rising star died on 31 July aged 25

Peony Hirwani2 August 2023 06:30
1690952400

Angus Cloud: Euphoria actor dies aged 25
Inga Parkel2 August 2023 06:00
1690948800

Euphoria’s Javon Walton pays tribute to Angus Cloud

Javon Walton, best known for his portrayal of Ashtray in the HBO series Euphoria has paid tribute to co-star Angus Cloud.

(Javon Walton/Instagram)
Inga Parkel2 August 2023 05:00
1690947057

Donatella Versace ‘devastated’ by news of Cloud’s passing

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace expressed her devastation over the news of Angus Cloud’s death.

“A bright, extraordinary talent has been taken from the world way too soon. My heart goes out to those close to him and everyone who, like me, admired him,” she wrote on Instagram.

Inga Parkel2 August 2023 04:30
1690945257

Five powerful Euphoria moments that prove how incredible Angus Cloud was
Inga Parkel2 August 2023 04:00
1690943457

Euphoria’s Eric Dane ‘truly’ saddened by Cloud’s death

Actor Eric Dane, who starred as Cal Jacobs, the father to Jacob Elordi’s Nate, on Euphoria, remembered Cloud on his Instagram Story, writing: “He was a one off. I’m truly sad.”

(Eric Dane on Instagram)
Inga Parkel2 August 2023 03:30
1690941657

Inga Parkel2 August 2023 03:00
1690939857

Actor Danny Ramirez pays tribute to Angus Cloud

“Angus… rest easy,” Danny Ramirez wrote on Twitter. “Sending you and your family all my love.”

Inga Parkel2 August 2023 02:30
1690938057

Oakland Roots Sports Club pays tribute to their ‘day one supporter’ Angus Cloud

“Rest easy, fam,” Oakland Roots Sports Club wrote on Twitter. “We are heartbroken by the news about Angus Cloud.

“He was a day one supporter and an Oakland legend. You will be missed. We extend our deepest love to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Inga Parkel2 August 2023 02:00
1690936257

Angus Cloud was the Euphoria underdog we were all rooting for

The Independent’s Annabel Nugent remembers Angus Cloud as “by all counts, a star on the rise”.

The late Angus Cloud in ‘Euphoria’

(HBO/Sky)

Angus Cloud was the Euphoria underdog we were all rooting for

The death at the age of 25 of the rising ‘Euphoria’ star has shocked his legions of fans. Annabel Nugent looks back on a promising career cut cruelly short

Inga Parkel2 August 2023 01:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

