Euphoria star Angus Cloud is reportedly being sought by Los Angeles authorities in relation to a hit-and-run incident in the city.

The 24-year-old Californian actor plays drug dealer Fezco in the lauded HBO drama about a recovering teen addict played by Zendaya.

TMZ first reported that Cloud and another male were driving an SUV that rear-ended a Toyota in Marina Del Rey before driving away without stopping.

The publication reports that at least one passenger in the Toyota allegedly suffered injuries to her legs and arms.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that “while the Euphoria star is not officially a suspect in the case, his name has been floated for possible involvement,” and they would like to make contact with him.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed with The LA Times on Wednesday (22 February) that the investigation was ongoing.

“At this time we’re only receiving information that they were describing the driver as an actor in Euphoria,” Officer Alec Pereyda said.

“We cannot confirm or deny if it is Angus Cloud or not, but we do have information with people describing him as an actor in Euphoria.”

The Independent has contacted CHP and Cloud’s representatives for further comment.

The Oakland-raised actor was famously street scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti when he was walking through Manhattan, New York, one day.

“I thought it was a scam,” Cloud told GQ of his casting in 2019. Cloud was, at the time, working in a “chicken and waffle joint” and had no acting training.

The actor moved to Los Angeles after filming the show’s first season.