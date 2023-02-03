Euphoria star Chloe Cherry charged with theft after allegedly stealing £23 blouse

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has been charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing a blouse.

The model and former adult film star, who appeared in HBO’s teen drama as drug addict Faye, is accused of stealing a shirt worth $28 (£23) from a shop in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

According to legal documents obtained by People, Cherry was charged on Monday 23 January, with the alleged shoplifting incident taking place in December at the Building Character shopping centre.

Cherry’s representatives have denied the claims, telling TMZ the incident occurred when “there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card”.

According to witnesses, the 25-year-old allegedly took the shirt into a dressing room, then left without paying. She did, however, pay for other items on a credit card.

Police claimed that Cherry admitted she took the blouse and returned it to the police officer.

Her rep however denied this, saying: “In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else."

She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on 22 February.

Cherry made her acting debut last year in ‘Euphoria' (Getty Images)

Cherry made her TV debut in 2022 opposite Zendaya in the second season of Euphoria, where she was called one of the show’s breakout stars.

She’d started her career in the pornographic film industry, but quit following her success on the HBO show.

In an interview last year, Cherry said that doing sex work had put a strain on her relationship with her mother, who told her it was “the lowest thing a person can do”.

“That’s like the one thing I’ll share [publicly] that I disagree with so deeply,” Cherry responded. “And I don’t know if there are other people out there that agree with that but I think trying to put down your own family is lower.”