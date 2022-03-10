Euphoria star Chloe Cherry says she was judged by her mother for appearing in porn

Euphoria star Chloe Cherry has revealed that her mother judged her decision to appear in pornographic films.

Cherry, who plays heroin addict Faye on the smash hit HBO series, began her career in porn. In a recent interview, she spoke about the negative reactions she received from family and friends at the time.

“My mom said to me that sex work is the lowest thing a person can do,” Cherry told the Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s like the one thing I’ll share [publicly] that I disagree with so deeply. And I don’t know if there are other people out there that agree with that but I think trying to put down your own family is lower.”

The actor also implied that her relationship with her mother is still strained to this day.

“My family is a lot more than my mom and I’m still very close with them,” the actress said. “It was just insane the judgment people had that will forever blow my mind.”

Cherry added that she also lost many female friends during her time in adult films. “Suddenly … [they] didn’t want to be friends anymore because they thought I was going to f*** their boyfriend. It’s like, I don’t want anything to do with your boyfriend … Or their boyfriend would say, ‘No you can’t hang out with her.’ And they actually would listen to them, which I thought was the craziest part.”

Cherry made her debut in the recently completed second season of Euphoria, which has been beset by speculation about a “hellish” on-set environment. In a statement, HBO said that production was in “full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols”.

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira also said that a lot of the rumours about tension on the set were “untrue”.