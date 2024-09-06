Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Anna Delvey has said that winning Dancing with the Stars would mean “nothing” to her.

It was recently announced that the convicted con artist, 33, whose real name is Anna Sorkin, will compete on season 33 of the dance competition show while wearing an ankle monitor.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly what it would mean to her to win, she replied bluntly: “Nothing, really. I don’t know.”

Delvey reportedly then burst out laughing before adding: “It would be great.”

Her professional dance partner, Ezra Sosa, responded by saying that he’s “obsessed” with Delvey, and that for him winning would be a significant achievement: “For me, it’d mean a little bit more than that though, because I do love what I do and this show’s been my biggest dream.”

Delvey was released from immigration jail and placed under house arrest in October 2022, months after a Netflix series based on her crimes, Inventing Anna, catapulted her to global fame.

open image in gallery Anna Delvey in a promotional image for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ( ABC )

Delvey was confirmed as a Dancing with the Stars contestant after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] authorities granted her an exemption to travel out of New York, where she lives, while wearing her ankle monitor. Usually, she cannot travel further than 75 miles.

In promotional images for the show, Delvey – who’s been convicted of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, and grand larceny in the third degree – pairs the black ankle device with her glittering dancewear, which viewers have both celebrated and condemned on social media.

“Anna Delvey being on Dancing with the Stars with her ankle monitor on is maybe my favourite pop culture moment of the year,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile, another user complained: “She’s free to tap dance all over our legal system.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the launch event for Dancing with the Stars, Delvey revealed she would be “bejeweling” her ankle monitor while she takes part in the series.

Referencing Sosa, the convicted felon said: “That’s gonna be Ezra’s job,” to which Sosa replied: “I literally brought my whole kit with me, we’re gonna rhinestone that sucker.”

Reflecting on swapping her period of captivity for flights to Los Angeles, where Dancing with the Stars is filmed, Delvey said: “I actually miss being on house arrest because I now have to commute and people don’t come to me anymore.”

When asked if she was “intimidated” or “nervous” to take part in the competition after her time in jail, the fraudster said: “I mean, what’s the worst that can happen? They’re not gonna arrest me for dancing badly.”