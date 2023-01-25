Anna Delvey to star in reality series ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ while on house arrest

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, has landed her next project as host of her own unscripted reality series, Delvey’s Dinner Club.

The series will follow the 32-year-old scammer as she holds invite-only dinner parties in her New York City apartment while under house arrest. Sorokin was released on house arrest from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody last October after she overstayed her visa. The Russian-born “heiress” initially completed her sentence for her 2019 conviction of fraud and grand larceny.

Each week, a “glitterati” of actors, musicians, socialites, and journalists will join Sorokin in her East Village apartment where they will engage in “candid conversations” about Sorokin’s experience “within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.”

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in a press release, per Page Six.

The unscripted series will be spearheaded by media company Wheelhouse and former Food Network boss Courtney White’s new production company, Butternut. Sorokin said in the statement that she was “grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Speaking to Page Six, Sorokin revealed that her dream guests for the reality series include Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Madonna, Elon Musk, Serbian artist Marina Abramovic, lawyer and former Secretary of State Cyrus Vance, and author Ottessa Moshfegh.

In 2019, Anna Sorokin was convicted of fraud and grand larceny after she posed as a rich German heiress and successfully conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars under the fake name Anna Delvey.

She was arrested in October 2017 and was found guilty of stealing an estimated $275,000 from hotels, banks, and other institutions. After serving five years of her sentence, Sorokin was released from prison in February 2021, before being taken into ICE custody for violating the terms of her visa.