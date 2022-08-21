Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

EastEnders actor Anna Karen is said to have leftt the majority of her fortune to one of her co-stars.

The actor, who also appeared in sitcom On the Buses, died in a house fire in February 2022, aged 85.

It’s now been reported by the Mail that Karen left 65 per cent of her estate to Sophie Lawrence, who played Diane Butcher in the BBC soap.

Lawrence first appeared in the soap from 1988 to 1991, but has returned numerous times over the years. Her most recent appearance was in 2012. Karen played Aunt Sal in the series.

Karen and Lawrence remained friends, with the pair also starring together in comedy show Bazaar & Rummage, which is based on the Sue Townsend book.

Elsewhere, the documents reveal Karen split the remainder of her fortune to her stepdaufghter, Gloria Gill, two friends and the Actors’ Benevolent Fund.

As well as On the Buses and EastEnders, Karen’s other screen credits include The Bill, Troubles and Strife and The Rag Trade.

She had a small part in Ken Loach’s 1967 classic Poor Cow and featured alongside Barbara Windsor in 1969 in the comedy film Carry on Camping.

Anna Karen died in a house fire in February 2022 (Shutterstock)

The actor married Terry Duggan in 1967 and helped bring up his daughter, Gloria, from a previous relationship.

An EastEnders spokesperson said of her death in February: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Anna Karen has passed away.

“Anna created a sharp, quick-witted and extremely popular character in Aunt Sal that the audience will never forget, just as those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness, fun and good humour.

“Our love and thoughts are with Anna’s family and friends.”