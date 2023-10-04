Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Annabel Croft has said that Strictly Come Dancing has proved to be a “nice distraction” following the death of her husband in May.

The former tennis player and TV presenter is competing on the new series of the BBC dance competition, where she’s dancing with South African pro Johannes Radebe.

When she was first announced as a cast member on Strictly 2023, Croft, 57, shared that she hoped to “find some joy” on the show after her husband Mel Coleman died earlier this year.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday (4 October), Croft said that Strictly had been “a nice distraction from grief”.

Explaining that Coleman was a “huge fan” of the show, she told host Lorraine Kelly: “It’s been nice to do something joyful and use my body and try to rest my brain from thinking too many dark thoughts.”

Croft met her husband of 30 years, investment banker and professional yachtsman Mel Coleman, when she was considering retiring from tennis (something she would go on to do aged just 21).

The pair met while Croft was filming a BBC show about yacht racing, with Eamonn Holmes and Seventies musician Peter Skellern. Coleman had just returned from Australia after the America’s Cup and was one of the yachtsmen.

Croft and Coleman in 2013 (Getty Images)

The pair married six years later and have three adult children: Amber, Lily Rose, and Charlie. Croft and Coleman started a tennis academy together in Croft’s name, and spent the Covid-19 lockdowns converting an old DPD van into a mobile home.

In May 2023, Croft shared the sad news that Coleman had died aged 60 shortly after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Announcing her participation in Strictly 2023, she said: “My husband did love [Strictly], he absolutely loved it. He used to cry watching it. He used to call me over if I was cooking, and he was crying watching it. So, I hope he’s watching up there.”

In an interview before the series began, she said: “I think, what an amazing time to try and find some joy, and just to be thrown into something to take your mind off things.”

Croft made it through the first results show of this series of Strictly, and will return to the competition for Movie Week this weekend (7 October). She and Radebe will be dancing a Waltz to “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 7 October at 6.20pm on BBC One.