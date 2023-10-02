Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing pro Karen Hauer has responded after being left visibily frustrated by judge Craig Revel Horwod’s comments on Saturday (30 September).

The professional dancer responded to an outpouring of “encouragement” following the episode, during which Horwood criticised Hauer’s Cha-Cha-Cha performance with celebrity partner Eddie Kadi.

When host Tess Daly asked Horwood if he had wanted to ”join in” while watching their dance, the judge replied: “Well, if it was a Streetdance, yes, and that is essentially what that was. There was no Cha-Cha technique in there whatsoever.”

This comment shocked Hauer, who exclaimed: “What?! I’m sorry but...”

Motsi Mabuse seemed to back up Horwood’s viewpoint, levelling: “I think you guys went through kind of a journey.” She stated that there was ”a whole Latin American part” and also “an African part”.

She continued: “The thing is you guys need to make it much clearer if you’re going to do something different, you need to be clearer. So choose, decide and go full-on.”

Shirley Ballas also criticised technical aspects of comedian and presenter Kadi’s performance, giving him a score of five, while Horwood opted for three.

The comments and their ensuing scores saw viewers send Kadi and Hauer messages of support, which the latter addressed on Instagram, writing: “What a Saturday night!! Thank you for all your beautiful messages of encouragement and support. It does not go unnoticed.”

Strictly reached its second week on Saturday, with all 15 couples performing a new set of dances for the judges and the audience.

The episode was a record breaker, with Layton Williams topping the leaderboard with a score of 36 for his Foxtrot. He is only the third Strictly contestant to receive four nines in week two of the competition.

Karen Hauer hints at frustration with ‘Strictly’ judges’s comments on Instagram (Instageam)

Elsewhere, EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was praised by viewers for his impressive Charleston routine and presenter and actor Les Dennis became the first contestant to be eliminated.

Read all the biggest talking points from Strictly week two here.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 7 October at 6.20pm on BBC One.