Strictly Come Dancing viewers and judges were left stunned by Bobby Brazier’s “incredible” performance given it’s only week two of the competition.

Dance fans have rejoiced as BBC’s flagship dance show returned to screen for its 21st series, which premiered last week.

The second live show was broadcast on Saturday night (30 September) on BBC One at 6.35pm.

The episode got off to a lively start with Bobby Brazier and his partner, professional dancer Dianne Buswell, absolutely wowing the crowd with their Charleston.

Footage shot prior to the live show saw the pair in the rehearsal room with Brazier, best known to viewers as Freddie Slater on EastEnders, apprehensive about taking on the challenge of performing lifts in what is only his second dance on the programme.

There was no need to worry, however, as the pair completed the notoriously fast dance – and its two lifts – with ease as they took the stage dressed in matching fluorescent pink outfits and black suspenders.

Viewers at home were quick to praise the pair on social media, voicing their surprise that Brazier, the son of Jade Goody, managed to pull off the tricks with such flair as early as the second week.

“Helluva dance for week two. Well done Bobby,” said one person.

“Can’t believe how good Bobby Brazier is and it’s only week two,” added another. “Such an infectious smile, and the Charleston is a hard dance but he made it look easy.”

A third person wrote: “Some great tricks in that Charleston! Bobby did good for week two!”

“Week two?! Bobby that was INCREDIBLE,” said someone else.

Another wrote: “Some proper creative lifts in there and I’m chuffed for them getting a 29.”

The judges were similarly impressed by Brazier’s early accomplishments, which earned the duo three scores of seven and one of eight, giving them a total of 29 points this week – the same as last week.

The pair even managed to wow the infamously hard to impress judge Craig Revel Horwood, who praised their technique – singling out their swivel and barrel roll.

Elsewhere in the episode, sports stars Jody Cundy and Annabel Croft performed the Pasodoble and the Cha Cha, respectively.

You can find a full list of this year’s Strictly contestants and pairings here.

Episodes will continue to air every Saturday, with the accompanying results show airing the following evening.